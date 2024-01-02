Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

Sempra stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

