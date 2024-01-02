Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Semtech stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,874. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

