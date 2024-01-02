SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $27.44

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.44, but opened at $26.51. SentinelOne shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1,246,626 shares changing hands.

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $771,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,821,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,904 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,587 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

