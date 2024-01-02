Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.80

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.61), with a volume of 1041005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).

Serabi Gold Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of £36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.15.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

