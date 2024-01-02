Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Reduced by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,853.46 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

