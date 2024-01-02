Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Shares of Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

