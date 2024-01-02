Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 5.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.91 and last traded at $73.88. Approximately 6,221,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,837,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

