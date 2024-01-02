Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,558 shares of company stock worth $54,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $467.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHBI

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.