Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Expands By 24.3%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 773.0 days.

Almirall Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBTSF remained flat at $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Almirall has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

