Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Expands By 24.3%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 773.0 days.
Almirall Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBTSF remained flat at $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Almirall has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.
About Almirall
