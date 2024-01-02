Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Expands By 21.2%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

ANVS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 293,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53). As a group, analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

