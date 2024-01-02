Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Expands By 21.2%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
ANVS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 293,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.66.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53). As a group, analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
