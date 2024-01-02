Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rises By 7.8%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 256,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $150.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth $19,034,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

