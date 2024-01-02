Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Grows By 9.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 16,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 63.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Bilibili Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

