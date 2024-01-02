Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Rises By 7.2%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 462,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

