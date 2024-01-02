Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Rises By 7.2%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 462,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLFY opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
