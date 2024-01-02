Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Drops By 7.2%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Braze stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Braze has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,595,265. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

