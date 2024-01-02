Short Interest in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Grows By 7.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 15,960,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance
Shares of BBIO stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $44.32.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma
In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 705,249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4,498.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
