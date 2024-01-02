Short Interest in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Grows By 7.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 15,960,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 705,249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4,498.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

