Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Decreases By 6.7%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

