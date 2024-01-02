Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Drops By 6.5%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRG opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

