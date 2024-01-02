Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Rises By 9.7%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
