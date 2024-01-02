Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Decreases By 7.7%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,026,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 2,196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,447.6 days.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.
