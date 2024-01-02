Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Grows By 10.5%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 696,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,140 ($14.52) to GBX 1,025 ($13.05) in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

CPWHF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

