Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 17.6%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $12.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

