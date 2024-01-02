Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 17.6%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $12.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.
About Chubu Electric Power
