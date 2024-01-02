Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Rises By 19.1%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 724,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 683,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 250,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,202. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

