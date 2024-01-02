Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Decreases By 13.0%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,520,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 22,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $33.14. 2,620,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,740. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

