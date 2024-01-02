Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Rises By 22.0%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 88,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $605.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $40.08.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth $76,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

