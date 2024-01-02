Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Grows By 10.8%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CME traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.97. 722,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

