Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expands By 14.5%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 20,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNHI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,638,000 after buying an additional 10,322,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $265,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. 11,231,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,455. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.