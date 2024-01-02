Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Rises By 14.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
View Our Latest Report on Core Molding Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,749. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.