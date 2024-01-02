Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Rises By 14.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,749. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

