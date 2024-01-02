Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Increases By 8.9%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 on Tuesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

