Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 12.4%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

CICOY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.