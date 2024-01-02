Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Drops By 18.8%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.9 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Coveo Solutions stock remained flat at $7.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

