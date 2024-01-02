Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Drops By 8.8%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,946,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,640 shares of company stock worth $3,833,732. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 844.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 75,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.30.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

