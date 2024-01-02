Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Increases By 24.7%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $300.92 million for the quarter.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

