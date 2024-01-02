Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Increases By 24.7%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.89.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- One fast-food stock is expected to outperform all others in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.