Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Expands By 21.9%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DHLGY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 44,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $21.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

