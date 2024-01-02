Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Grows By 23.1%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,838,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 10,425,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KLTHF stock remained flat at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. East Buy has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

