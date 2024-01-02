Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Expands By 21.6%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

EJPRY stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,978. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

