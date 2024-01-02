Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Grows By 23.0%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 9,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 50.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE EC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

