Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 21.3%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 258,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.1249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

