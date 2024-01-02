Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Decreases By 9.0%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERF

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 508,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,566. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enerplus by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.