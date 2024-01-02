Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Grows By 11.0%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Enfusion Price Performance
Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 40,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,473. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after buying an additional 159,418 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after buying an additional 1,254,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 770.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on ENFN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENFN
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
