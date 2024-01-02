Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Grows By 11.0%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 40,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,473. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 138,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,946.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 138,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,000 shares of company stock worth $12,469,800. Corporate insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after buying an additional 159,418 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after buying an additional 1,254,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 770.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENFN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENFN

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.