Short Interest in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Grows By 21.4%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERAS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,575. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 721,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,926.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,899,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,799,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 493,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,996.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 721,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,926.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,899,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,799,918.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,761,850 shares of company stock worth $3,318,227 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

