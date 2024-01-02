Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Rises By 14.3%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Euronext Price Performance
EUXTF stock remained flat at $90.25 during midday trading on Monday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. Euronext has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $90.25.
Euronext Company Profile
