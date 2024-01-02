Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Rises By 14.3%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Euronext Price Performance

EUXTF stock remained flat at $90.25 during midday trading on Monday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. Euronext has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

