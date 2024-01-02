Short Interest in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Expands By 21.5%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 778,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:EVEX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,103. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. EVE has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.05.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
