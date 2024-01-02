Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Rises By 23.3%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FWRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 153,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.