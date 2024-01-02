Short Interest in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Increases By 23.5%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 302,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 122,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,191. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,713 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

