Short Interest in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Rises By 11.1%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,700 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 49,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,240.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,377,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,503,662.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $114,452.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,031.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 49,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,240.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,377,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,503,662.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,526. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the third quarter worth about $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genelux by 1,370.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 181,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Genelux by 391.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 128,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
Genelux Stock Down 1.4 %
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genelux will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
