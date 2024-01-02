Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expands By 20.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,544 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 196.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Genius Sports Trading Down 4.6 %

GENI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.