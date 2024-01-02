Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Decreases By 9.3%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFSGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 12,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,947,000 after buying an additional 514,938 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 167,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 343,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.73.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

