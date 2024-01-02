Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Decreases By 9.3%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 12,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,947,000 after buying an additional 514,938 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 167,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 343,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

