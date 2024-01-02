Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 23.4%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,009,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
GOF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 660,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,376. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.