Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 23.4%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,009,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

GOF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 660,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,376. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

