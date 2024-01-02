Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rises By 22.5%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.49. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.01%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

