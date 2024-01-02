Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rises By 22.5%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNNMY
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.01%.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
