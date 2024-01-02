Short Interest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Decreases By 13.0%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

HLT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,109. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.